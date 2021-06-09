9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Shepolopolo Secure Friendly Against Team Great Britain

Shepolopolo will face Great Britain in a friendly match ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan next month.

Zambia and Britain will face off on July 1st at Bet365 Stadium, the home of Stoke City Football Club.

The Great Britain squad comprises players from England, Wales and Scotland.

“We are honoured to welcome Zambia to Great Britain for this match,” said Britain head coach Hege Riise.

“They have excelled in securing qualification for the Olympics and their achievement and the legacy they will provide will also help grow the women’s game in Zambia,” Riise added.

Zambia will face Brazil, Netherlands and China in Group F of the Women Football Competition at the Olympic Games.

Coach Bruce Mwape’s side is scheduled to begin the Olympics campaign with a game against the Netherlands on July 21 at Miyagi Stadium.

Shepolopolo will then face China on July 24 before concluding Group F action with an encounter against Brazil three days later.

