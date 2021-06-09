9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 9, 2021
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Social Cash Transfer payments underway in Nabwalya chiefdom

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Rural News Social Cash Transfer payments underway in Nabwalya chiefdom
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Government has paid more than seventy Social Cash Transfer Beneficiaries in Nabwalya Chiefdom in Mpika District of Muchinga Province.

Mpika District Commissioner Sampa Muswema who flagged off the payments assured beneficiaries of government’s commitment to alleviate poverty among vulnerable groups of society.

Mr Muswema noted that government managed to pay beneficiaries in Nabwalya chiefdom despite the area being located in the hard to reach.

“The Social Cash Transfer programme is for all Zambians who are eligible and the people of Nabwalya are not an exception,” said Mr. Muswema.

The District Commissioner further outlined the beneficiaries as the aged, people living with disability, child headed households among others, all from Kazembe and Kapangula areas in Nabwalya.

“I would like to urge you to be praying for the President for the continued implementation of this program,” he said.

And Community Welfare Assistant Committee (CWAC) Secretary Peter Chibesa, said the programme has helped to alleviate poverty among beneficiaries.

He said beneficiaries have been able to build houses, pay school fees for their children and are able to afford at least three meals a day.

Meanwhile, one of the beneficiaries, Josephine Nkope, praised President Lungu for the programme which has managed to change her living standards.

Ms. Nkope said that the funds have enabled her build a house and buy food for her children and grandchildren.

“There has never been a president in Zambia who has been able to implement a program such as this, President Lungu should be commended,” said Ms. Nkope.

Previous articleUPND dismisses reports it will scrap the Social Cash Transfer Program, but promises to increase it to over 200%

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Social Cash Transfer payments underway in Nabwalya chiefdom

Government has paid more than seventy Social Cash Transfer Beneficiaries in Nabwalya Chiefdom in Mpika District of Muchinga Province. ...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government committed to harnessing aquaculture subsector opportunities-PS

Rural News Chief Editor - 4
Northern Province Permanent Secretary Royd Chakaba has said the government is committed to harnessing the lucrative opportunities in the aquaculture sub-sector in the region. Mr....
Read more

Husband axes wife to death, then kills himself

Rural News Chief Editor - 7
A 34 year old man of Chibombo District has axed his wife to death and later on committed suicide by consuming Doom Insecticide. Chibombo District...
Read more

President Lungu commissions Chikonshi Mini Hospital in Matanda chiefdom

Rural News Chief Editor - 12
After the commissioning of Chikonshi Mini Hospital in Matanda chiefdom of Mansa district, President Edgar Lungu has wrapped up his working visit in...
Read more

34 year old hubby in Chibombo commits suicide after killing his wife in cold blood

Rural News Chief Editor - 6
A 34-year-old man of Chibombo District of Central Province has committed suicide after he axed his 29-year-old wife to death in an unclear...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.