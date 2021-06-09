9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Rural News
Updated:

Vice President Inonge Wina is expected in North-western Province on Thursday

By Chief Editor
Vice President Inonge Wina is expected in North-western Province on Thursday, June 10th, for a two day working visit.

Provincial Permanent Secretary, Willies Mangimela told ZANIS in Solwezi today that Mrs Wina is expected to meet traditional leaders, party officials and the clergy.

The Permanent Secretary also revealed that the Vice President will also inspect some developmental projects in Solwezi, Manyinga, Mwinilunga and Zambezi districts.

“The Vice President will be in our province on a two day working visit, to meet the traditional leaders, clergy, party officials and also inspect some projects,” Mr Mangimela said.

He said Mrs Wina will be accompanied to the region by senior government and party officials.

Mr Mangimela notably cautioned people to observe the COVID-19 health guidelines, adding that only invited officials will be available to welcome the Vice President and accompany her during her stay in the province.

