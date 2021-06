Chipolopolo have arrived in Khartoum ahead of Friday’s international friendly match against Sudan.

Zambia landed in Khartoum at 02:00 hours after leaving Benin on Wednesday morning.

According to FAZ Media, Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic’s squad has since set up base at the Grand Holiday Villa.

Friday’s friendly match will kick off at 19:00 hours Central African Time.

Zambia started the international window friendly matches with a 3-1 loss to Senegal in Thies before drawing 2-2 with Benin in Cotonou