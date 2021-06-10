9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, June 10, 2021
General News
Updated:

Street lighting in Mufulira progressing well

By Chief Editor
The street lighting project in Mufulira District under the Zambia Township Roads project is progressing well.

Mufulira Municipal Council Assistant Public Relations Manager, Thandiwe Tembo said street lights have so far been installed on 15 kilometers of roads in the district.

Ms Tembo disclosed that a total of 20.5 kilometers of roads in the district are expected to be lit under the same project.

Ms Tembo said the Zambia Township Road project which commenced in 2019 has seen a total of 63 kilometers in the district upgraded to bituminous standard, adding that the contractor, AVIC International is now installing street lights in selected roads under the project.

She said some of the roads where street lights have been installed include Kansuswa ring road, Chikala Bwamba, Butondo, Maina Soko and Kombe roads.

Ms Tembo added that other roads are Kafironda, Intebe,Chisokone, and Mupambe roads.

She said the street lighting project will not only give the border town a face lift, but will also increase security for people moving at night.

