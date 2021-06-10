The United Arab Emirates will suspend entry for travellers coming from Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda starting June 11, as part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the state news agency WAM said on Wednesday.

Transit flights from the UAE to the affected countries, in addition to cargo flights, will continue to operate.

The UAE decision was announced by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the General Civil Aviation Authority on on Wednesday.

The directive includes travellers who were in the three countries in the 14 days before coming to the UAE.

UAE citizens and first-degree relatives, diplomatic missions approved between the Emirates and the three countries, including administrators working in the embassies of the UAE and the affected countries, are exempt from the ban.

The exemptions include official delegations and businessmen, provided they obtain prior approval, as well as holders of golden and silver residency visas.

Those working in sectors deemed vital by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship and crews of foreign freight and transit planes are also exempt from the ban on condition they present a negative Covid-19 test taken 48 hours prior to their departure.

Those excluded from the travel ban must adhere to precautionary measures, including undergoing 10-day quarantine, take a PCR examination at the airport and on days four and eight of entering the country.

“The General Authority of Civil Aviation confirmed that travellers coming from Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda through other countries are required to have a period of stay in those countries of not less than 14 days in order to be allowed to enter the country, with the continuation of cargo flights between the UAE with the three countries,” the crisis and disaster authority said.

“The authority called on all passengers affected by the decision to follow up and communicate with the airlines associated with them to modify and schedule their flights and ensure their safe return to their final destinations without any delay or other obligations.”