Vice President Inonge Wina has arrived in North-western province on a two-day working visit.

Mrs. Wina touched down at Zambezi district airstrip at about 09:30 hours, in the company of Patriotic Front Presidential (PF) Running Mate Nkandu Luo, Members of the central committee, and senior party officials.

Speaking upon arrival, Mrs Wina encouraged people in Zambezi district to hold peaceful campaigns ahead of the August 12 general elections.

Meanwhile, Mrs Wina has advised people on the need not to drop the guard in the fight against COVID-19.

“I am encouraged that you are all masked up. We need to protect ourselves from the virus that has killed a lot of people,” she said.

Mrs Wina said people must not listen to political leaders who are refusing to follow the COVID-19 health guidelines, adding that such people must be held accountable for their actions.

And Patriotic Front Presidential Running Mate Ngandu Luo said that the PF government has been well tested for the past 10 years adding that it will build on many successes, scored so far in terms of equitable distribution of social and economic development.

Professor Luo said massive development delivered by the government across the country, under President Edgar Lungu is what distinguishes the party from others contesting in this year’s general elections.

“I am glad to hear that people in this district will vote for PF ahead of the elections starting with the President to the council Chairpersons, this is what we want to see,” she said.

Professor Luo has since encouraged people in the area to vote in numbers in the August 12 general elections, adding that every vote counts.

While in the province, the Vice President will first call on five local traditional leaders and later hold meetings with party officials and all parliamentary and civic election aspiring candidates on party tickets.

Mrs Wina later in the day will call on Senior Chief Sikufele of Manyinga district and meet two traditional leaders from Kabompo district, and also inspect the construction sites for the civic and district administration.

She will wind up her first day of tour in Manyinga with meeting party officials and all parliamentary and Civic election aspiring candidates on a party ticket.

Members of the central committee and senior party officials have accompanied the Vice President.