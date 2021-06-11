9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, June 11, 2021
type here...
Health
Updated:

Increased daily confirmed Covid-19 cases worrying, says Ministry of Health as

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Health Increased daily confirmed Covid-19 cases worrying, says Ministry of Health as
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Ministry of Health has expressed worry at the daily increase of confirmed COVID 19 cases being recorded countrywide resulting in overburdening isolation and treatment facilities.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Kennedy Malama says the ministry’s projections have come to pass barely three weeks into the third wave, which is proving to be more virulent compared to the previous two waves.

Dr Malama noted that if the situation continues at this rate unchecked bed spaces will be filled up swiftly.

“With a high case load, our health care workers are getting stretched and like in any other setting this tends to affect the quality of care. As such, it is critical that we address the root cause of the problem. If we do not close the taps of community transmission, the situation will continue to escalate,” the Permanent Secretary explained.

He also mentioned that the Ministry is aware and shares the concerns from parents and educators with regard to some school going pupils testing positive for the virus.

In a statement issued to ZANIS today in Lusaka, Dr Malama however, called on the parents and educators to consider the seven months of schooling that were lost last year which have not yet been recovered.

“Take into consideration that our children lost over 7 months of schooling last year, the time that they are yet to recover and we are closely monitoring the situation to inform decision making. Of course life is always supreme and we will make decisions based on evidence available,” he added.

Dr Malama revealed that 2,065 confirmed cases and 16 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases recorded to date to 107,974 and 1,348 cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths recorded.

“The breakdown of the new cases and positivity by province are as follows: Central 303 (22 percent), Copperbelt 274 (15 percent), Eastern 312 (20 percent), Luapula 45 (8 percent), Lusaka 709 (22 percent), Muchinga 31 (5 percent), Northern 24 (3 percent), North-western 25 (7 percent), Southern 219 (16 percent) and Western 123 (16 percent),” he explained.

“We had 126 new admissions in the last 24 hours. There are currently 10,952 active cases, of whom 10,496 (96 percent) are under community management and 456 (4 percent) are admitted to our COVID-19 isolation facilities. This situation is unprecedented in our country. Among those currently under admission, 334 (73 percent) are on Oxygen therapy and 45 (10 percent) are in critical condition,” Dr Malama added.

The Permanent Secretary has called on the community to adhere to the COVID 19 measures to stop the further spread of the virus adding that complicity and laxity are the biggest enemy at community level.

“The Public Health Act clearly stipulates that in a pandemic situation such as this, no public gatherings should be held without due certification by the local authorities. This applies to weddings, parties, funerals and other such gatherings. The public is therefore urged to adhere to this guidance,” he added.

“We are leaning on the comparative advantage of leaders of congregate settings including markets, bus stops and bus stations, schools, and churches. In addition our Political leaders are once again called upon to ensure that the political gatherings are avoided as they are fertile grounds for COVID 19 transmission,” Dr Malama noted.

He mentioned that more cases are coming from high density areas adding that some of the people who have succumbed to the virus are from these high density areas indicating that COVID 19 is not only for those from low density areas.

Previous articleIs Lazarus Kambole Heading to Tanzania?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

Increased daily confirmed Covid-19 cases worrying, says Ministry of Health as

The Ministry of Health has expressed worry at the daily increase of confirmed COVID 19 cases being recorded countrywide...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Ministry of Health to recruit 766 health workers by next week

Health Chief Editor - 26
The Ministry of health has assured that it is doing everything possible to save lives and to ensure learning institutions and other economic activities...
Read more

COVID-19 cases continues to rise with 1, 231 positive cases recorded in the last 24 hours

Health Chief Editor - 12
The country has recorded a sharp rise in the number of Covid 19 cases with 1,231 positive cases being detected out of 10,115 tests...
Read more

RDAZ president Dr Brian Sampa summoned to appear at Police Headquarters in Lusaka

Health editor - 14
RDAZ president Dr Brian Sampa has been summoned to appear at the Zambia Police Headquarters in Lusaka today. Dr.Sampa's unpopularity with the government and police...
Read more

Zambia breaches the 100,000 mark of confirmed cumulative Covid-19 cases

Health Chief Editor - 9
Zambia has breached the 100,000 mark of confirmed cumulative Covid-19 cases since the first case was recorded in March 2020. Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.