Tanzanian club Young Africans are reportedly chasing forgotten Chipolopolo man Lazarus Kambole.

Kambole is two years into a three-year deal with Kaizer Chiefs whom he joined from Zesco United.

However, Kambole has so far failed to ignite with just one goal since arriving at the Johannesburg giants in August 2019.

“Plenty of the preliminary talks have already been done and it is now a matter of trying to seal the deal. What Kambole is on at Chiefs is not too far from what Yanga can afford, so it is all a matter of negotiations,” a source told Kickoff.com.

Tanzania is also home to Kambole’s compatriots in midfielders Larry Bwalya and Clatus Chama who are at Simba SC.

His ex-coach at Zesco George Lwandamina is boss at Azam FC.