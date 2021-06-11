Cuts international Zambia says the Country’s Debt is undermining the ability of government to meet their commitments on gender equality and promotion of women and girls` rights.

Presenting her paper entitled Debt and its Effect on Women and Children during a media workshop organized by Cuts International, Jane Zulu says this is because the costs of servicing the debt are disproportionately born by women and girls while the funds borrowed are rarely spent in ways that prioritize women and girls` rights.

In her presentations, Ms Zulu stated that inordinately high pressure to service debt places pressure to increase revenues often through indirect tax such as VAT, which is regressive and carries a disproportionate impact on women.

“The reduced expenditures in social sectors impact on women and girls who are the majority users of these services due to the existing inequalities that determine gender roles and responsibilities, while devaluing their contribution, ” she said.

On the impact of the debt on the informal economy and COVID-19, Ms Zulu observed that the informal sector accounts for 68% of employment in the country adding that with the high cost of doing business, most businesses have experienced disruptions due to the depreciated kwacha, this coupled with the on-going pandemic has increased the burden.

“These dynamics affect women disproportionately. The informal sector accounts for 76 per cent of total employment for women. In this context, the COVID-19 crisis has had a dual impact on women in the country,” she said.

Ms Zulu on the one hand, said job losses in the informal sector are set to see an increase in female unemployment.

“On the other hand, caregiver burdens largely fall on women in Zambia. As a result of the unequal gender distribution of informal care in the household, women are likely to see their work and life opportunities further constrained in the aftermath of the pandemic,” she presented.