Deputy Inspector General of Police in -charge of Operations, Charity Katanga has described an attempt by United Party for National Development (UPND) to block Vice President Mrs. Inonge Wina and her entourage as unfortunate and should not happen again.

Mrs. Katanga has warned political parties in the country to desist from provoking police officers.

She was speaking when she paid a courtesy call on Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe.

Mrs Katanga emphasized that the Public Order Act has not been suspended and expected all political parties to observe the law in their conduct.

Mrs Katanga has since directed police officers in the country to engage representatives of all political parties to ensure that road shows campaigns are coordinated and traffic rules are observed.

“Political parties must observe traffic rules and accommodate other road users. We have continued to strategies and review how best campaigns using roadshows can be conducted in an orderly manner,” she said.

“What happened in Ndola where the Vice President’s motorcade had to be diverted because UPND members had blocked access to the road is unfortunate and should not happen again,” she said.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe confirmed that the province has registered some political disturbances in the past week.

Mr Nundwe said the police are being provoked with impunity despite working under difficult circumstances.

Mr Nundwe advised politicians coming into the province to campaign to not bring confusion but talk about development.

He emphasized that in the absence of peace the country cannot continue on its developmental agenda.

And speaking earlier when she addressed senior officers at Kitwe central drill hall, Mrs Katanga urged police officers in the province to execute duties with diligence and instill public confidence that security is assured during poll day.

Mrs Katanga expected police officers not get involved in politics as it will prove difficult to execute duties.

“Police is there to ensure that there is public order in the country,” she said.

Mrs Katanga is on the Copperbelt Province to carry out operations in Chingola district where reports of hacking people have been recorded as well as Ndola district where pockets of political violence have been reported resulting in one death.

