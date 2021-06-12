9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, June 12, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Eligibility and Running Mate Cases: Lessons Learnt

By Chief Editor
45 views
2
General News Eligibility and Running Mate Cases: Lessons Learnt
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

By Peter Sinkamba President The Greens

I hope there are lessons that have been learnt from the eligibility and Running Mate cases that were determined by the Consitutional Court on thid much anticipated D-Day, today. It is important to draw lessons from the cases as the Nation matches towards 12 August elections, which potentially will be the axis of election petitions this century in Zambia.

In my view, three cardinal lessons have or ought to have been learnt. The first lesson is or ought be that in interpreting statutes, the judges’ freedom is restricted by the rules of precedent. The second lesson is or ought be that their freedom is restricted by the supremacy of Parliament. The third lesson is or ought be that their freedom is restricted to the rules of statutory interpretation.

The two cases have truly demonstrated that courts cannot unsurp the role of the legislature and make decisions or create laws. It has been demonstrated without any iota of doubt that judges confine themselves to their territories, and to guidelines given to them by the legislature, until the legislature steps in again to amend or indeed make another law.

It has been demonstrated that judges cannot venture into ‘judicial adventurism’ in pursuit of their own notions of justice, or indeed yield to public pressure, ignoring the limits of the law.

Therefore, as we match towards 12 August, lawyers need to take time to read carefully the full judgments, so that they do not mislead their clients that may hire them if need be for petitions coming before the Concourt.

Finally, it important to mention that the dissenting judgment by Justice Professor Munalula is proof that the Concourt is truly independent in its pursuit to give effect to constitutional policy.

Let’s all applaud, support and have confidence in this critical apex court.

Previous articleIncreased daily confirmed Covid-19 cases worrying, says Ministry of Health as
Next articleWe Condemn the Destruction to Property and Assault on Innocent Citizens by UPND Alliance Supporters

2 COMMENTS

  1. How could anyone confidently pen a piece like this b4 the text of the full judgement is available? Anyway, it’s just the leader of a me-too one-issue political party. It’s exactly wht is to be expected from his type.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

President Lungu says he confident of getting over 60% of the vote this year

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has said that come 12th August 2021 he will not only exceed the required 50...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Ministry of Home Affairs warns political parties daring Zambia Police

General News Chief Editor - 1
Government is saddened by increasing reports of political Violence and intolerance, as political players canvass for votes in the forthcoming general elections. Ministry of...
Read more

Public Workers in Southern Province Commended for not Stealing Public Resources for 4 years

General News Chief Editor - 2
Government has commended civil servants in Southern province for exhibiting accountability and good governance in their work. The commendation follows a record of...
Read more

Government unearths a scam on Social Cash Transfer money by Pay Point Managers

General News Chief Editor - 18
The government has unearthed a scam in which some Pay Point Managers (PPMs) of Social Cash Transfer (SCT) program in Kapiri Mposhi district are...
Read more

Zambia’s debt to affect women more-Cuts International Zambia

General News Chief Editor - 8
Cuts international Zambia says the Country's debt is undermining the ability of government to meet its commitments on gender equality and promotion of women...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.