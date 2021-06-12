THE ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has said that enemies of progress have been wanting to disadvantage President Edgar Lungu by bringing up eligibility claims because of their fear of the candidature of the PF leader.

Speaking during a media briefing at the PF Secretariat yesterday, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila expressed happiness at the Constitutional Court’s ruling that the party’s candidate Edgar Chagwa Lungu is eligible to contest this year’s election stating that justice has prevailed.

Mr. Mwila said that the Constitutional Court’s decision is a victory for Zambia, the Rule of Law and for the Patriotic Front party.

“For years, our opponents have run a propaganda war against President Edgar Lungu alleging that the president was seeking an illegal term of office when not,” he added.

“They have spent millions upon millions trying to misinform and mislead our people that President Edgar Lungu was looking for a third term when they knew so well that the President was seeking his second term.”

He said the Constitutional Court is the Court of final appeal and has buried the case once and for all.

“Even when the constitutional court made it very clear in the Judgement of the Danny Pule and Bampi Kapalasa cases that President Lungu was elegible to contest the 2021 presidential elections, our opponents still went ahead to abuse and misuse the court’s time and resources to push a case that had already been settled at law all because of their fear of the candidature of President Edgar Lungu,” Mr Mwila said.

Mr Mwila has since encouraged party supporters and sympathisers to go flat out and campaign for the president and the party as Victory is certain.

The Constitutional Court this yesterday dismissed the case in which the eligibility of President Edgar Lungu to contest in the 2021 General Elections was being questioned.

This is a matter in which the Legal Resource Foundation, Mr. Sishuwa Sishuwa and Ms. Linda Kasonde’s Chapter One Foundation, argued that President Lungu was not eligible to stand.

In the judgment, the Constitutional Court stated, inter alia, that: “We hold that Article 106 (3), when read with Article 106 (6) of the Constitution, does not bar the 1st Respondent (President Edgar Chagwa Lungu) from contesting the forthcoming presidential election scheduled for 12th August, 2021. For that reason, we hold that the 1st Respondent’s nomination which was accepted by the Returning Officer on 17th May, 2021 is valid and that the 1st Respondent, Mr. Edgar Changwa Lungu, is entitled to stand for election as President on 12th August, 2021.”

Below is the full Judgment for your DOWNLOAD

2021-CC-0025-Legal-Resource-Foundation-and-Two-Others-Vs-Edger-Chagwa-Lungu-and-The-Attorney-General-11th-June-2021