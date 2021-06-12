9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, June 12, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Our Opponents Ran a Propaganda War Against President Edgar Lungu and Lost -Davies Mwila

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Headlines Our Opponents Ran a Propaganda War Against President Edgar Lungu and...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

THE ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has said that enemies of progress have been wanting to disadvantage President Edgar Lungu by bringing up eligibility claims because of their fear of the candidature of the PF leader.

Speaking during a media briefing at the PF Secretariat yesterday, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila expressed happiness at the Constitutional Court’s ruling that the party’s candidate Edgar Chagwa Lungu is eligible to contest this year’s election stating that justice has prevailed.

Mr. Mwila said that the Constitutional Court’s decision is a victory for Zambia, the Rule of Law and for the Patriotic Front party.

“For years, our opponents have run a propaganda war against President Edgar Lungu alleging that the president was seeking an illegal term of office when not,” he added.

“They have spent millions upon millions trying to misinform and mislead our people that President Edgar Lungu was looking for a third term when they knew so well that the President was seeking his second term.”

He said the Constitutional Court is the Court of final appeal and has buried the case once and for all.

“Even when the constitutional court made it very clear in the Judgement of the Danny Pule and Bampi Kapalasa cases that President Lungu was elegible to contest the 2021 presidential elections, our opponents still went ahead to abuse and misuse the court’s time and resources to push a case that had already been settled at law all because of their fear of the candidature of President Edgar Lungu,” Mr Mwila said.

Mr Mwila has since encouraged party supporters and sympathisers to go flat out and campaign for the president and the party as Victory is certain.

The Constitutional Court this yesterday dismissed the case in which the eligibility of President Edgar Lungu to contest in the 2021 General Elections was being questioned.

This is a matter in which the Legal Resource Foundation, Mr. Sishuwa Sishuwa and Ms. Linda Kasonde’s Chapter One Foundation, argued that President Lungu was not eligible to stand.

In the judgment, the Constitutional Court stated, inter alia, that: “We hold that Article 106 (3), when read with Article 106 (6) of the Constitution, does not bar the 1st Respondent (President Edgar Chagwa Lungu) from contesting the forthcoming presidential election scheduled for 12th August, 2021. For that reason, we hold that the 1st Respondent’s nomination which was accepted by the Returning Officer on 17th May, 2021 is valid and that the 1st Respondent, Mr. Edgar Changwa Lungu, is entitled to stand for election as President on 12th August, 2021.”

Below is the full Judgment for your DOWNLOAD

2021-CC-0025-Legal-Resource-Foundation-and-Two-Others-Vs-Edger-Chagwa-Lungu-and-The-Attorney-General-11th-June-2021

Previous articleMinistry of Home Affairs warns political parties daring Zambia Police

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Our Opponents Ran a Propaganda War Against President Edgar Lungu and Lost -Davies Mwila

THE ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has said that enemies of progress have been wanting to disadvantage President Edgar Lungu...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Constitutional Court Declares Patriotic Front Presidential Candidate Edgar Lungu Eligible for August 12 polls

Headlines Chief Editor - 59
The Constitutional Court has declared that President Edgar Lungu is eligible to contest the August 12 General Elections. One of judges, however, has held a...
Read more

ECZ strongly condemns campaign violence perpetrated by both PF and UPND

Headlines Chief Editor - 21
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has noted with serious concern the escalating campaign violence ahead of the August 12, general elections, especially in...
Read more

President Lungu in the ConCourt for “breaching the Constitution” after assenting to Correctional Service Bill

Headlines Chief Editor - 35
Chapter One Foundation Limited has petitioned President Edgar Lungu for assenting to the Correctional Service Bill no.35 of 2021 when his parliamentary mandate expired...
Read more

Come Rain, Come Sunshine, there will be Change on 12 August, declares HH

Headlines Chief Editor - 42
united Party for National Development (UPND) Alliance leader, President Hakainde Hichilema has charged that nothing will stand in the way of UPND Alliance to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.