Sunday, June 13, 2021
Sports
Chipolopolo Finally Win A June Friendly

Chipolopolo have beaten Sudan 1-0 in a FIFA international friendly match played at Al Hilal Stadium in Khartoum.

Green Eagles striker Amity Shamende came off the bench to score the only goal of the game on Sunday night.

Shamende scored in the 88th minute with the match seemingly heading for a stalemate.

It is a relief for the Zambian side that remained winless in the three June friendly matches.

Zambia started the June friendly diet with a 3-1 loss to Senegal away in West Africa last week before holding Benin to a 2-2 draw in Cotonou.

Chipolopolo had lost a practice match to Sudan by 3-2 on Friday prior to beating their hosts on Sunday.

Coach Micho’s side is getting ready for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign that starts in September.

