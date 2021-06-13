9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, June 13, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Winless Chipolopolo In Last Throw of The Dice As Tour Ends

By sports
46 views
0
Sports Winless Chipolopolo In Last Throw of The Dice As Tour Ends
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipolopolo will make one final push to end their so far unimpressive June friendly tour on a high note when they face Sudan tonight in their final date.

Zambia heads into their last friendly this evening against Sudan at Omdurman still winless after three games played.

Coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic’s has over the last fortnight of the June tour presided over two defeats and one draw with the recurring theme being the opposition scoring first in all those matches.

“Looking towards Sunday’s game with great hope that we shall accomplish our mission in the best possible way,” Micho said.

Zambia lost 3-1 to Senegal on June 5 in Thies, then drew 2-2 with Benin on June 8 in Cotonou and were beaten 3-2 by Sudan on June 11 at Omdurman.

“We are going now to recover and come out on Sunday to give everything on the field of play so that we complete this June in the best possible way,” Micho said.

Meanwhile, Zanaco striker Moses Phiri has been ruled out of the game after sustaining a calf injury in Friday’s loss to Sudan.

Otherwise Zambia been declared Covid-19 free and with just minor knocks that saw some players excused from practice as a precautionary measure but they should make the team for tonight’s game.

Previous article120 000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected in August

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Winless Chipolopolo In Last Throw of The Dice As Tour Ends

Chipolopolo will make one final push to end their so far unimpressive June friendly tour on a high note...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Red Arrows Keep CAF Dreams Alive

Sports sports - 0
Red Arrows on Saturday jumped to number three on the FAZ Super League log to keep their continental qualifying dreams alive. The 2004 league champions...
Read more

Nkana Tumble At Young Green Eagles’s Fortress

Sports sports - 0
Young Green Eagles beat Nkana 3-2 to end the outgoing FAZ Super League champions three-match winning run and also dented their relegation battle. The defeat...
Read more

Is Lazarus Kambole Heading to Tanzania?

Sports sports - 0
Tanzanian club Young Africans are reportedly chasing forgotten Chipolopolo man Lazarus Kambole. Kambole is two years into a three-year deal with Kaizer Chiefs whom he...
Read more

Chipolopolo Add Extra Sudan Date

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo have added an extra date on the final stop of their June three-match friendly tour with two matches against Sudan. Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic's side...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.