Chipolopolo will make one final push to end their so far unimpressive June friendly tour on a high note when they face Sudan tonight in their final date.

Zambia heads into their last friendly this evening against Sudan at Omdurman still winless after three games played.

Coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic’s has over the last fortnight of the June tour presided over two defeats and one draw with the recurring theme being the opposition scoring first in all those matches.

“Looking towards Sunday’s game with great hope that we shall accomplish our mission in the best possible way,” Micho said.

Zambia lost 3-1 to Senegal on June 5 in Thies, then drew 2-2 with Benin on June 8 in Cotonou and were beaten 3-2 by Sudan on June 11 at Omdurman.

“We are going now to recover and come out on Sunday to give everything on the field of play so that we complete this June in the best possible way,” Micho said.

Meanwhile, Zanaco striker Moses Phiri has been ruled out of the game after sustaining a calf injury in Friday’s loss to Sudan.

Otherwise Zambia been declared Covid-19 free and with just minor knocks that saw some players excused from practice as a precautionary measure but they should make the team for tonight’s game.