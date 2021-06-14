Women and youth in Gwembe who were empowered with fishing cages have now started harvesting tonnes of fish.

Gwembe District Commissioner, Timothy Siakaziba says the empowerment is in line with government’s development agenda aimed at alleviating poverty of vulnerable citizens in rural areas, especially women and youth.

‘’As government our aim is to ensure the livelihood of those who are most vulnerable in rural parts of Zambia, such as Chipepo area here in Gwembe are improved. We want everyone to benefit from the national cake, hence our promise to ensure that development reaches all areas,’’ he said.

Speaking when he witnessed the first harvest of 2.5 tonnes of fish, Mr Siakaziba further said the investment in the fishing industry in Chipepo will help alleviate the fish deficit being experienced in the country.

“ The other reason why government saw it fit to invest in the fishing industry is to help deal with the current fish deficit the country is facing.

“ With these fishing cages, the sales from the fishing industry here in Chipepo can contribute to the expanding export industry of fish as well as meet the domestic demand which will contribute to improving the GDP and the economy,’’ he said.

And Southern Province Fisheries Officer, Samuel Mwenya disclosed that his office has empowered 39 beneficiaries among them women and youth with the fish cages.

Mr. Mwenya explains the Investment in the fish cages will help alleviate poverty among the beneficiaries especially that from each fish cage, the beneficiaries are expected to accrue over k85,000 profit from sales.

Meanwhile, Malumba Maambo says the empowerment by government will enable him and other fishermen in Gwembe supply fish to Lusaka which will help improve their livelihood.

Mr. Maambo , a beneficiary, has commended government for taking an interest in empowering youths in the district who have continued to face various economic challenges as a result of erratic weather conditions in the areas continuing to limit their productivity in the Agricultural sector.