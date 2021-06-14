Government has, with support from cooperating partners, embarked on the establishment of four irrigation schemes in the Gwembe district.

The irrigation schemes are aimed at helping tackle the challenge of poor crop yields as a result of the adverse weather conditions in the valley area.

Gwembe District Commissioner, Timothy Siakaziba said works on the establishment of the irrigation schemes have already advanced with industrial boreholes already having been sunk in the area.

Mr. Siakaziba has disclosed that once fully operational, the irrigation schemes will facilitate full production.

He observed that most of the areas in the hilly terrain of the district continue to face water challenges thereby affecting crop production.

He told ZANIS in Gwembe district that experts are already on the ground working on the irrigation equipment which will utilize modern technology.

‘’This is in line with government policy to establish irrigation schemes in the difficult terrains where there are no natural water bodies. You will appreciate that Gwembe experiences perennial hunger because the rainfall pattern in the Gwembe valley is not favourable for crop production,’’ he said.

Mr. Siakaziba further explained that the areas that are targeted to benefit from the irrigation schemes are those that are worst prone to drought.

The drought prone area have always exposed the people to food insecurity.

Meanwhile, the District Commissioner revealed that UNICEF has provided funds for the drilling of nine boreholes to help ease access to safe and clean drinking water by local communities and government institutions in the area.

He said the drillers are already on sight adding that schools and health facilities will also benefit.