9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 14, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Kelvin Mubanga Reflects on Zesco United League Title Triumph

By sports
46 views
0
Sports Kelvin Mubanga Reflects on Zesco United League Title Triumph
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Forward Kelvin Mubanga Kampamba is relieved to see Zesco United win the FAZ Super Division title besides qualifying for the CAF Champions League.

Zesco last season missed out on the league title and CAF club competition qualification.

Kampamba was one of the scorers when Zesco bagged their ninth championship with three games to spare following a 2-0 home win over Napsa Stars at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Sunday.

“Our objective has been obtained today. We wanted this trophy after missing out last season,” Kampamba said.

“Our objective this season when the coach (Mumamba Numba) came was to take this trophy back to Zesco United.”

Kampamba promised that Zesco won’t relax in the remaining matches despite winning the league.

“We need to start preparing for continental games next season,” he said.

“We are not going to give Green Eagles free points. We have bonuses to fight for so we will take the games seriously.”

Kampamba has scored seven league goals this season.

Previous articleA Record 2.5 tonnes of fish harvested in Chief Chipepo’s area, Gwembe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Kelvin Mubanga Reflects on Zesco United League Title Triumph

Forward Kelvin Mubanga Kampamba is relieved to see Zesco United win the FAZ Super Division title besides qualifying for...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chipolopolo Finally Win A June Friendly

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo have beaten Sudan 1-0 in a FIFA international friendly match played at Al Hilal Stadium in Khartoum. Green Eagles striker Amity Shamende came off...
Read more

Zesco United Win Ninth League Title

Sports sports - 0
Zesco United have won the 2020/21 FAZ Super Division title with three matches to spare after Sunday’s 2-0 win over Napsa Stars at Levy...
Read more

Winless Chipolopolo In Last Throw of The Dice As Tour Ends

Sports sports - 1
Chipolopolo will make one final push to end their so far unimpressive June friendly tour on a high note when they face Sudan tonight...
Read more

Red Arrows Keep CAF Dreams Alive

Sports sports - 0
Red Arrows on Saturday jumped to number three on the FAZ Super League log to keep their continental qualifying dreams alive. The 2004 league champions...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.