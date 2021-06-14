Forward Kelvin Mubanga Kampamba is relieved to see Zesco United win the FAZ Super Division title besides qualifying for the CAF Champions League.

Zesco last season missed out on the league title and CAF club competition qualification.

Kampamba was one of the scorers when Zesco bagged their ninth championship with three games to spare following a 2-0 home win over Napsa Stars at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Sunday.

“Our objective has been obtained today. We wanted this trophy after missing out last season,” Kampamba said.

“Our objective this season when the coach (Mumamba Numba) came was to take this trophy back to Zesco United.”

Kampamba promised that Zesco won’t relax in the remaining matches despite winning the league.

“We need to start preparing for continental games next season,” he said.

“We are not going to give Green Eagles free points. We have bonuses to fight for so we will take the games seriously.”

Kampamba has scored seven league goals this season.