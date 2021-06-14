9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 14, 2021
General News
KK hospitalised

Zambia’s first president Kenneth Kaunda has been admitted to Maina Soko Medical Centre in Lusaka for medical treatment.

Administrative Assistant in the Office of the First President, Rodrick Ngolo said in a statement that Dr. Kaunda has been unwell.

“The Office and family of the First President wish to inform the general public that His Excellency Dr. Kenneth D. Kaunda, First President of the Republic of Zambia, has been unwell and was admitted in hospital at Maina Soko Medical Centre,” Mr. Ngolo said in a brief press statement.

He said Dr. Kaunda is therefore requesting for prayers from all Zambians and the international community as he receives medical attention.

Mr. Ngolo said the medical team at Maina Soko is doing everything possible to ensure that Dr. Kaunda recovers.

