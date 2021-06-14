9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 14, 2021
Rather than being violent explain PF manifesto – Prof Luo

President Edgar Lungu’s running mate, Nkandu Luo has advised PF members throughout the country to explain the contents of ruling party’s five year manifesto instead of engaging in political violence.

Professor Luo explains that rather than focusing on Political violence PF members throughout the country need to concentrate on explaining contents of the new manifesto she says is the developmental agenda by the PF for the people.

Speaking when she made a stopover at the Rufunsa District PF campaign camp on her way to Eastern Province yesterday, Prof. Luo said PF members should go flat out and tell electorates what the party has done and what it intends to do.

She said the party under President Edgar Lungu has done a lot in infrastructure development and Social protection programmes which have benefited the people across the country.

And condemning the recent violence that occurred in Mpulungu, Chaisa and some other parts of the country, Prof. Luo further called on PF members to desist from violence and saying the vice should not be tolerated by any peace loving Zambian.

She urged the PF members to conduct peaceful campaigns and tell people what the party will continue doing when voted into office.

And PF Presidential campaign Coordinator, Given Lubinda likewise urged the members to desist from violence but to tell people to vote for people with leadership qualities.

Mr. Lubinda said President Lungu and his running mate are seasoned politicians who have served in a lot of top Government positions and the have the people at heart.

He urged the PF members to go flat out and tell the electorates what the party will do for the people which it has been doing.

Meanwhile Rufunsa Constituency aspiring candidate on PF ticket Patson Mumba called on the people to continue embracing the One Zambia One Nation Motto and not to involve themselves in violent campaigns.

Mr. Mumba said fighting each other will not benefit the country as we are one people and are all Zambians

