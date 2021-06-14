The Ministry of Health has called upon all stakeholders to aggressively join in fighting against the escalating number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama said community leaders in markets, transport sector, religious, political and traditional institutions and organisations, must rise and make a difference in the fight against Covid-19.

In a press statement to ZANIS in Lusaka yesterday, Dr. Malama explained that the Covid-19 situation continues to escalate at an unprecedented rate, surpassing the second wave in all aspects which include daily case numbers, admissions to hospitals requiring oxygen and those dying.

He stated that the rise in the positivity rate of Covid-19 will negatively affect the core sectors of the economy as higher levels of care are getting overwhelmed.

‘’We should not allow this to continue otherwise our systems will totally collapse as we have seen in other countries, some of which have much stronger economies and health systems,’’ he stressed.

He indicated that the third wave is being driven by a number of factors such as continued laxity in adherence to public health guidance, the cold season, numerous circulating strains of the SARS COV 2, the virus that causes Covid-19, as well as the continued holding of super spreader events, including the ongoing political activities in preparation for the 2021 general elections.

‘’We urge all stakeholders to take our warning and technical guidance seriously as posterity will judge us harshly. We direct the law enforcement wings and the authorized officers to fully apply the Public Health Act Cap 295 of the laws of Zambia and the statutory Instruments 21, 22, and 62 to ensure compliance to the Public Health Guidelines to further curb the spread of the Covid-19 infections, admissions to hospitals and deaths,’’ he pleaded.

And Dr. Malama has announced that Zambia recorded 1,414 new Covid-19 cases out of 8,227 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The country has also recorded 24 deaths classified as 15 from Lusaka, six from Kitwe, two from Chipata and one from Kabwe.

“We continue to see a worrying number of deaths from isolation facilities whose catchment areas are in high density areas. We urge the general public to refrain from holding social gatherings at this moment and save the lives of the people,’’ he said.