Ex-Chipolopolo captain and 2012 AFCON winner Christopher Katongo will be in illustrious company on the FAZ National Team Technical Sub Committee.

Katongo received his first official football boardroom appointment since his retirement as a player two seasons ago to take up coaching and was most recently Green Buffaloes assistant trainer.

He will sit on the sub-committee together with two former Zambia national team coaches.

They include 1974 AFCON finalist Fred Mwila who was a revolving member of the Zambia bench in the 90’s.

The others is Colonel Brightwell Banda who coached Zambia in the 70s and later in 2002 helped guide Zanaco their debut league title.

The sub-committee will be headed by FAZ Northern province chairperson and former Zambia U20 team manager Mwansa Kapyanga.

FAZ Western province chairperson David Simwinga is the sub- committee’s vice chairperson.

Other members of the committee are Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy proprietor Mwansa Mutangama including a representative from the Zambia Football Coaches Association.

INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY

13/06/2021

Omdurman

Sudan 0- Zambia 1(Amity Shamende 88′)

FAZ SUPER DIVISION

12/06/2021

WEEK 32

Young Green Eagles 3(Damiano Kola 36′, Saviour Nkonkola 38′,Isaac Ngoma 90+3)-Nkana 2(Ronald Kampamba 88′,Moses Nyondo 90′)

Lumwana Radiants 1(Chewe Mukuka 77’og)-Red Arrows 2(Saddam Phiri 54′,Joseph Phiri 90′)

13/06/2021

Forest Rangers 0-Indeni 0

WEEK 18

Zesco United 2(Jesse Were 41′, Kelvin Mubanga 80′)-Napsa Stars 0

16/06/2021

WEEK 32

Kabwe Warriors-Prison Leopards

WEEK 21

Zanaco-Nkana

WEEK 32

Buildcon-Nkwazi

17/06/2021

WEEK 28

Zesco United-Green Eagles



2020/2021 TOP SCORERS

LEAGUE

13/06/2021

Moses Phiri (Zanaco):17

Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes):15

David Obashi (Prison Leopards):12

Anos Tembo (Green Eagles):11

James Chamanga (Red Arrows):11

Roger Kola(Zanaco):12

Quadri Kola (Forest Rangers):10

Jimmy Mukeya (Napsa Stars):8

Akakulubelwa Mwaichiyaba(Kabwe Warriors):8

Graven Chitalu(Indeni):8

Emmanuel Okutu (Buildcon):8

Collins Sikombe (Lusaka Dynamos):7

Brian Mwila(Buildcon):7*

Abraham Siankombo(Zanaco):7

Tshite Mweshi (Prison Leopards):7

Damiano Kola(Young Green Eagles):6

Kelvin Mubanga (Zesco United):6

Jesse Were (Zesco):6

Emmanuel Chabula (Lusaka Dynamos):6

Fred Tshimenga (Nkana):6

Alex Ngonga (Power Dynamos 1*/Nkana):6

Bornwell Mwape(Napsa Stars):6

Godfrey Ngwenya (Power Dynamos):6

Tiki Chiluba (Indeni):6

Emmanuel Mayuka (Napsa Stars):6

Jacob Ngulube (Napsa Stars):6

Enock Sakala Jr (ZescO):6

Tranquilin Mwepu (Indeni):6

Gerald Chisha (Buildcon):5

Amity Shamende (Green Eagles):5

Felix Nyaende (Lumwana):5

Adrian Chama (Zesco United):5

Emmanuel Mwiinde(Nkana/Buildcon 1**):5

Joseph Phiri (Red Arrows):4

Alidor Kayembe(Red Arrows):4

Cephas Handavu(Indeni):4

Christopher Zulu (NKwazi):4

Nicholas Mulilo (Green Buffaloes):4

Junior Zulu(Prisons Leopards):4

Steven Mutama (Nkwazi):4

Taddy Etekiama (Lusaka Dynamos):4

Jimmy Ndhlovu (Kabwe Warriors):4

Francis Simwanza (Red Arrows):4

Marvin Jere (Lusaka Dynamos):4

Shadreck Malambo (Forest Rangers):4

Jack Chirwa (Green Buffaloes):4

Emmanuel Manda (Lumwana):4

Kennedy Musonda(Power Dynamos):4

Thabani Kamusoko(Zesco):4

Aubrey Chella (Green Buffaloes):4

Simon Mulenga (Nkana):4

Idris Mbombo (Nkana):4

FAZ NATIONAL DIVISION 1

WEEK 32

12/06/2021

City of Lusaka 1-1 MUZA FC

(Angel Lubamba/Welcome Mulenga)

Mufulira Wanderers 4-0 ZESCO Malaiti Rangers

(Manix Nengelwa, Benard Mapili, Joseph Mumbi, Limi Ndeke)

Trident 1-1 Konkola Blades

(Raphael Silwimba pen/Jack Pesela)

Gomes 0-1 Police College

(Enock Chibale)

ZESCO Shockers 0-1 Kafue Celtic

(Peter Chikola)

Mpulungu Harbour 0-0 National Assembly

Nchanga Rangers 2-0 KYSA

(Elliot Kampukesa pen, Emmanuel Chende)

*Livingstone Pirates – Kashikishi Warriors

*3-0 Walkover Kashikishi failed to travel

13/06/2021

Chambishi 1-1 Kansanshi Dynamos

(Konga Konga 14’/Robby Phiri 4′)