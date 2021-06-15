The 2021 COSAFA Cup will be held from July 7-18 in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa.

Zambia are the defending champions of the senior men’s COSAFA Cup which was last held in 2019.

The 2020 COSAFA Cup edition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement from COSAFA, the draws for the competition will be staged in host city Nelson Mandela Bay on Thursday, June 17 as preparations for the 20th edition of the regional championship continues.

Senegal is expected to feature at the COSAFA Cup as a guest team.

“The competition will take on a new format for 2021 with the 12 teams split into three groups each containing four teams. This ensures each side will play a minimum of three matches,” COSAFA said.

“The top team in each pool, as well as the best second-placed finisher, will advance to the semifinals. There will be no Plate competition.”