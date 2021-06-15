9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
ECZ Suspends All campaigns, Including All Road Shows by PF and UPND in Lusaka and three other districts

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has suspended all campaigns by the PF and UPND in Lusaka, Mpulungu, Namwala and Nakonde due to political violence.

And the Commission has with immediate effect banned all Road Shows across the country to curb the transmission of Covid-19.

ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano announced the decision at a news conference at Elections House Tuesday morning.

Mr Nshindano also revealed that the Commission has also announced that three people will be allowed to conduct door to door campaigns.

Mr Nshindano said only one vehicle mounted with Public Address System will be allowed to do road campaigns and not a convoy.

He stated that the decision on suspending all manner of campaigns in Lusaka and other three districts does not affect other political parties and Independent candidates.

Mr Nshindano said the decision will be reviewed after 14 days

