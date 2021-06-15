9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Nawakwi urges Zambians not to Vote for HH

Edith Nawakwi, the leader of the opposition Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) has urged Zambians not to vote for United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema due to his neglect of Zambians, hundreds of whom have since died.

Speaking in Livingstone and clad in the ruling Patriotic Front(PF) campaign outfit, Ms. Nawakwi said that she is in possession of intel that shows that some companies Mr. Hichilema holds majority shares in are responsible for the “needless” deaths of many pensioners from companies such as BP and KCM whom Mr Hichilema has wantonly refused to pay even on their death beds.

“Pensioners have died while waiting for companies Mr Hichilema heads such as Surtnia Regina, Africa Life and Sanlam,” Ms Nawakwi said.

“If he cant pay simple security guards and retired miners now when he is ab ordinary citizen,” Nawakwi said before adding: “what do you think he will do with these levels of arrogance and callousness as President?”

Welcoming defectors from UPND, MDC and NDC to PF, Ms Nawakwi said that Mr Hichilema has already promised to hurt the Zambian civil service publicly.

“He will scrap 50 percent of civil service jobs, police, teachers, nurses, etc which President Lungu wants to increase,” Nawakwi said,

“He has also promised to cut down by 50 percent civil servants salaries, is that the kind of President you want? I would rather stick with President Lungu who has a heart for the people.”

Ms Nawakwi said as a former Finance Minister, she knows where Mr. Hichilema´s “political bodies are buried” including the various deals he has signed to “auction to foreign interests, especially from South Africa.

4 COMMENTS

  1. She has credibility – so most people will believe her.

    She makes sense. Why attack a fellow opposition though ?

    I hold a PhD

    Thanks

    BB2014,2016

  4. Nobody is going to tell us who to vote for and who to not vote for. We have done our own assessments especially with all economic stats in negative even before Covid came

