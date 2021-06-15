PARTY for National Unity (PNU) leader Highvie Hamududu has called the Zambia police to immediately start arresting political party cadres perpetuating violence.

Mr Hamududu says the current levels of violence being experienced now were alarming and that police needed to start effecting arrests.

“We do not need to make cadres grow big headed. We must bring to a stop these acts of criminality and any cadre who is involved in political violence must be arrested regardless of their political affiliation’” Mr Hamududu said.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Livingstone this morning, the opposition leader said it was Zambians seem to have embraced a culture of tolerating criminals hiding in the name of party cadres.

He said people should not vote for political parties which embraces violence amongst as voters in the community have a critical role in ensuring that the political party cadres do not engage in violence.

Mr Hamududu said voters should shun such political supporting that are promoting violence.

“We cannot leave the stopping of violence completely to the police as the people in the community must step out and ensure that they do not vote for the people who engaging in violence,” he said.

The PNU Leader further urged all political parties to adhere to the Covid 19 guideline due to the escalating numbers of Covid 19 cases and deaths.

He said if the president said no holding of political rallies, then no party not even the PF must have large gatherings.

He said the playing ground must be levelled for all political parties and that the system must not seem to fever certain political parties.

‘An election is not won by rallies. So if you say no to rallies, then let’s not all have rallies. We must all agree on a fare playing ground because we want to be the new Baden’s of this world who won an election without holding rallies,” he said.

Lately, the country has witnessed a number of political violence mainly between the PF and the UPND, a development that has unsettled political players.