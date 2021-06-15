9.5 C
Violence threatening Zambia’s budding democracy – Mulumbi

By Chief Editor
Violence threatening Zambia's budding democracy – Mulumbi
Human Rights Commission (HRC) Principal Information Officer, Simon Mulumbi, says the human rights body is concerned at the ugly scenes of political violence in the country.

Officially opening a two day interparty dialogue workshop organised by the HRC at Misuku lodge in Kabwe today, Mr Mulumbi said the commission is concerned that political violence is becoming a common feature in Zambian politics.

He said this situation is regrettable and does not give a good picture of the country which has been a shining example of a budding democracy.

“We must all understand that we have a problem as a country but it’s not late for political parties to come together and address this emerging challenge,” Mr Mulumbi said.

Mr Mulumbi said his Commission is greatly concerned to hear levels of tolerance among political players going down in the country.

He stressed that Zambia is a democracy where different political parties should learn to co-exist despite believing in varied political ideologies.

“We are a democracy where different political parties should co-exist. As Zambians in 1991 we agreed that we are going to be a democracy,” he stressed.

He stated that the commission is aware of the lamentations from some political parties and other stakeholders on the application of the public order act ( POA).

The HRC has continued and will continue to engage all the stakeholders including the police to ensure that the POA is applied fairly.

