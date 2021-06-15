9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
General News
Youths urged to campaign peacefully

By Chief Editor
Mufulira District Commissioner Mike Manda has advised youths in the district to avoid political violence and conduct their campaigns in a peaceful manner.

Mr. Manda says it is important for political parties to remain peaceful in the election period knowing that Zambia is a democratic country.

The District Commissioner in an interview stated that he is not in support of any form of political violence adding that people’s lives need to be protected.

“I have seen people fighting, properties being vandalised in other districts and provinces, we are a Christian nation we need to protect each other,” Mr. Manda said.

He has urged aspiring candidates to be mindful and champion violent free campaigns in the district.

And Futurepreneurs Zambia Executive Director, Martin Kampamba says it is important for political players despite their political affiliation to guard the peace the country has jealously.

Mr. Kampamba has urged the youths to stay away from political violence adding that his organisation looks at the welfare of young people in the country.

He stated that it is important for people to respect the rule of law especially that the country is heading towards the polls.

Davies Mwila describes blanket ban as unfair and launches a scathing attack on Zambia Police

