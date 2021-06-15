President Edgar Lungu’s bilateral ties with his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta have seen 50 Zambian youths undergo world-class training at Utalii College in Kenya, focusing on hospitality and tourism.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to Kenya Joyce Kasosa revealed that the beneficiaries of the scholarships were fresh secondary school graduates between the ages of 18 and 22 years.

This came to light in Nairobi, Kenya, when Kenya Utalii College Principal Hashim Mohamed handed over certificates to Ms. Kasosa.

Ms. Kasosa noted that the scholarships were as a result of an agreement reached between President Lungu and his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta in 2018.

She said the collaboration was aimed at enhancing bilateral ties and increasing cooperation in sectors such as tourism, transport, trade, investment, air link and regional security.

“The students are upbeat about the skills learnt and were looking forward to making a huge impact in the Zambian hospitality industry,” Ms. Kasosa indicated.

She stated that the move was a major boost for the Zambian hospitality and tourism market.

Ms. Kasosa disclosed that at least 17 out of 50 Zambian students had since graduated after receiving certification to work globally.

Kenya’s Utalii College is distinguished for providing world-class training for both the local and international hospitality and tourism industry.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZANIS by Zambia’s Tourism Attaché in Nairobi Kenya, Kaluwe Wasamunu.