9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

ZEMA working to address illegal sand mining in Magoye

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
General News ZEMA working to address illegal sand mining in Magoye
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) is making strides towards addressing the issue of illegal sand mining in Magoye river in Southern province.

ZEMA Corporate Affairs Manager Friday Phiri said the agency is working with various partners such as the Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation to deal with the issue of sand mining in Magoye area.

“We as ZEMA are working with partners such as the Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation to come up with a comprehensive plan to address the issue,’’ he said

Mr. Phiri said ZEMA has noted that the issue of sand mining has become a livelihood venture for the local people in Magoye.

He said there is, therefore, need to find a balanced plan that will help local people transition from sand mining to other lucrative ventures.

“There is a process that has started which is called the protection and restoration which was developed by ZEMA and various cooperating partners. The idea is to come up with an alternative plan that will take away local people from sand mining so that the river remains protected,’’ he explained.

He added that the Magoye river has changed course due to sand mining activities in and around its basin, a situation that has resulted into the basin becoming shallow.

Mr. Phiri has since called on other environmental protection stakeholders such as the council to take part into coming up with a comprehensive plan that will help end the damage caused to the river.

Meanwhile, Mr. Phiri has disclosed that the new ZEMA e-platform has received positive feedback as clients are able use the platform to make payments.

He said clients are able to apply for licenses on the digital platform.

“The e-platform is live, members of the public are registering, and over 120 industry players are registered and interacting with us online which is a plus for the agency,’’ said Mr. Phiri.

He explained that the importance of the e-platform cannot be over emphasized as it helps people to work in a manner that can help reduce the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Previous articleYouths urged to campaign peacefully

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

ZEMA working to address illegal sand mining in Magoye

The Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) is making strides towards addressing the issue of illegal sand mining in Magoye...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Youths urged to campaign peacefully

General News Chief Editor - 0
Mufulira District Commissioner Mike Manda has advised youths in the district to avoid political violence and conduct their campaigns in a peaceful manner. Mr. Manda...
Read more

Violence threatening Zambia’s budding democracy – Mulumbi

General News Chief Editor - 0
Human Rights Commission (HRC) Principal Information Officer, Simon Mulumbi, says the human rights body is concerned at the ugly scenes of political violence...
Read more

ZTE seeks to deepen cooperation with Zambia’s ICT sector

General News Chief Editor - 15
The ZTE Corporation has shown interest in strengthening its partnership with Zambia in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector. ZTE Zambia Chief Executive Officer...
Read more

KK hospitalised

General News editor - 33
Zambia's first president Kenneth Kaunda has been admitted to Maina Soko Medical Centre in Lusaka for medical treatment. Administrative Assistant in the Office of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.