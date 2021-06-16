9.5 C
19 perish in a road accident in Mungwi District, driver on the run after plunging truck into Chambeshi River

By Chief Editor
Nineteen mobile market operators locally known as ‘Munada’ traders have died after the truck they were traveling in overturned and plunged into Chambeshi River in Mungwi District.

ZANIS reports that Regional Police Commissioner Jestus Nsokolo confirmed the accident in an interview among the deceased includes fifteen men and three women.

“ The accident happened around 21:30 hours at Kalikeka village in Mungwi District involving a Benz Atego Truck registration number ACV 501 which was carrying fifty seven passengers and driven by Lewis Mutale believed to be a Kasama resident.

“ Five victims are nursing serious injuries and are admitted to Kasama General Hospital while 21 others escaped unhurt, “ said Mr Nsokolo.

He further disclosed that bodies of the deceased have been deposited to Kasama General Hospital mortuary where health officials and relatives are conducting the identification.

He attributed the accident to over-speeding and over-loading adding that the driver is currently on the run.

Mr Nsokolo has since urged transporters to strictly abide by traffic regulations to avoid accidents.

And Northern Province Permanent Secretary Royd Chakaba has described the accident as tragic saying government is saddened by the loss of eighteen lives.

Disclosing that government will take charge all the funeral expenses, Mr Chakaba has since wished the bereaved families God’s strength during the period of mourning.

And Northern Province Health Director Lawrence Phiri has advised bereaved families not to hold funeral gatherings owing to the rising cases of COVID-19 amidst the third wave.

Meanwhile, Northern Province Munada Association Chairperson Brandon Mwambazi called for calm among the bereaved.

