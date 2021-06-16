Mighty Mufulira Wanderers are challenging Chambishi for the last promotion spot in the National Division 1 with just two rounds of matches left in the season.

Konkola Blades, Kafue Celtic and Kansanshi Dynamos have already grabbed the first three promotion spots.

Going into the last two fixtures, fourth placed Chambishi are on 54 points, just one above fifth placed Wanderers, after playing 32 matches each.

Even though, sixth placed City of Lusaka and seventh positioned Nchanga Rangers have slim chances of winning promotion, Wanderers remain in pole position to challenge Chambishi.

Mighty are confident as they enjoy a six match unbeaten run punctuated by last weekend’s 4-0 win over Zesco Malaiti Rangers at Shinde Stadium.

Chambishi on the other hand, are smarting from a frustrating 1-1 home draw against Kansanshi.

Chambishi’s last two matches are against Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy and Zesco Malaiti Rangers.

Coach Elijah Chikwanda’s Chambishi will first travel to Kabwe Youth on June 19 in the penultimate match before hosting Rangers on the final day of the season.

Wanderers’ last two fixtures will see them face FC Muza away in Lusaka on June 20 prior to hosting already promoted Konkola at Shinde seven days later.