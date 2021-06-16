9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Sports
Ngonga Earns Nkana Big Draw At Zanaco

Alex Ngonga earned Nkana a precious three points away at Zanaco on Wednesday in a 1-1 draw at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.
Both goals came in a dramatic last four minutes of the game after a lifeless 87 minutes.

Zanaco took the lead in the 88thminute through striker Baba Basile who headed-in an Evans Katema cross just two minutes after the Cameroonian striker replaced Abraham Sinakombo.

But Ngonga stomped-in a cheeky back-heel with his back to Zanaco’s goal from a Gilroy Chimwemwe throw-in to see the two sides share the spoils.

Nkana are  unmoved at number  15 but now have 38 points ,tied with Indeni above them while Power Dynamos and Young Green Eagles have 41 and 52 points respectively with two games left each in the battle for survival.

Meanwhile, Zanaco must now beat Prison Leopards away this Sunday to confirm their second place finish and qualify to the 2021/2022 CAF Champions League.

Zanaco have 54 points, five points ahead of Red Arrows with two matches each left to play.

In Kabwe, Prison Leopards dented fifth placed Kabwe Warriors continental hopes after a 2-0 Kabwe derby victory.

Junior Zulu gave Prison a halftime lead with an 18th minute goal and Francis Zulu converted an 84th minute penalty to complete the derby triumph.’

Fifth placed Warriors have 47 points, three ahead of seventh placed Prison.

Warriors host third positioned Red Arrows this Sunday in a make or break continental decider.

And at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, sixth placed Buildcon’s continental ambitions also took a hit when they lost 2-1 to visiting Nkwazi .

Stephen Mutama put Nkwazi ahead in the 6th minute, Brian Mwila equalized via a 37th minute penalty for Buildcon but Eric Choomba won it for the visitors in the 55th minute.

Buildcon have 46 points while Nkwazi are ninth on 44 points heading into the penultimate weekend of the season.

