Thursday, June 17, 2021
ECZ advised to completely ban international observers from monitoring this year’s Elections amid the Covid-19 pandemic

By Chief Editor
A Coalition calling itself the Democracy and Motherland Defenders Coalition (DMDC) has advised the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to completely ban international observers from monitoring this year’s General Elections amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Coalition’s spokesperson Andrew Ntewewe said it will only be responsible to protect the citizenry from any further calamity due to the escalated number of the Covid-19 infections.

Mr. Ntewewe, who is also Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) president said during a press briefing in Lusaka today that the devastating effects of the third wave of the pandemic are a source of concern.

“We wish to reiterate our earlier call that the ECZ must collaborate with the ministry of foreign affairs to limit the number of international observers. Given the evolution of the pandemic we now wish to advise that the commission must completely ban international observers,” he said.

“This is extremely crucial if we are to curb the escalating levels of Covid-19. Already various countries are on lock down, hence it will only be responsible to protect our citizenry from any further calamity.”

Mr Ntewewe also mentioned that the health care system is already overwhelmed and soon may not take any more numbers of people needing health support.

He said it is therefore incumbent on all Zambians to act responsibly so as to save lives.
The Coalition’s spokesperson implored citizens to ignore political players underplaying the devastating impact of the Pandemic.

“We also wish to state that we find insinuations by some political players underplaying the devastating impact of Covid-19 preposterous and retrogressive to the wellbeing of our motherland,” he said.

“We urge citizens to ignore such leaders for they do not mean well for our motherland and the citizenry in general! They are hypocritical and hell bent on persuing State House at the expense of the greater majority of the people of Zambia.”

