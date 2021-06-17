9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, June 17, 2021
General News
Former Inspector General of Police Ephraim Mateyo dies

Veteran Police officer and Former Inspector General of Police Ephraim Mateyo has succumbed to COVID-19. He passed away at Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka yesterday.

The late Mateyo served as Inspector General of Police between 2006 to 2008.

As Inspector General of Police, Mateyo served with distinction fighting lawlessness decisively without fear and favour.Under his watch, the public enjoyed peace.

He will be remembered for his impeccable professional conduct in serving national interests above any other interests.

To many people, especially to men and women in uniform, they have lost a master disciplinarian and an oasis of knowledge and skills in crime prevention and in promoting the rule of law.

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema expressed sadness at the news of the death of former Inspector General of Police Ephraim Mateyo.

Mr. Hichilema said during his watch as Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mateyo fought criminality and lawlessness impeccably and without fear or favour and ensured peace prevailed in the nation, above any other interest. He said the Law Enforcement community and citizens have lost a disciplinarian and a repository of knowledge and expertise in crime prevention and law and order. Our prayers are with the nation and his family. May his soul rest in peace.

MMD president Nevers Mumba expressed his sorrow at the passing of Former Inspector General of Police Ephraim Mateyo. He said it is heart breaking and goes to further underscore how real this dreadful disease is. Dr.Mumba said during his time at the helm of the Zambia Police, he was exactly what Zambia needed and more than we ever expected.

