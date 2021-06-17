Vice President Inonge Wina says government remains committed to industrialising the country through the development of multi-facility economic zones (MFEZ).

Mrs. Wina said government is impressed with the progress made on the construction of the Zambia Jiangxi Economic Zone in Chibombo district.

The Vice President said the Jiangxi economic zone will play a cardinal role in the actualisation of Zambia’s industrialisation programme.

Mrs. Wina, who toured the facility to appreciate the progress made and have an understanding of the vision of the Chibombo MFEZ, said the facility will create jobs for Zambians and spur economic development and activities in other sectors.

She said cabinet did not waste time to approve the MFEZ due to the social economic benefits the facility will bring to the area and the country.

Mrs. Wina further said the facility will promote manufacturing plants, agricultural processing industries and scientific research activities among other industries.

The Vice President said when fully operational, the economic zone can spur the creation of over 20,000 jobs as a spillover effect to other economic sectors.

She paid glowing tribute to traditional leaders for availing land to government for developmental projects such as the Chibombo economic zone.

And the Vice President urged the Jiangxi Economic Zone to engage the Zambia Development Agency, which is currently assessing appropriate incentives for economic zones.

Meanwhile, Zambia Jiangxi Economic Zone General Manager Mr. Xu said US$40 million dollars has so far been invested in the development of infrastructure at the facility.

Mr. Xu said a further US$60 million will be spent on the facility between 2021 and 2023.

He said about 1,800 jobs will be created at the facility which continues to receive inquiries from foreign investors.

He said plans are underway to construct a 20 megawatts power station to mitigate the challenges of erratic power supply.

Mr. Xu further said the facility has since signed six agreements with foreign investors to set up agro, steel and electric processing industries among others.

He stressed that the facility is not reserved for Chinese investors alone saying even Zambian enterprises can set up industries at the MFEZ.

Mr. Xu has since appealed to government to consider granting the facility incentives to operate.