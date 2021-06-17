The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has temporarily suspended campaigns in Kasama district, Northern Province following the death of 19 people in an accident.

Provincial Deputy Campaign manager, Bwalya Ng’andu, who is also former Minister of Finance, revealed the development to ZANIS in Kasama this afternoon.

Dr. Ng’andu said the PF is mourning with the bereaved families and will only resume campaign activities after the burial of the departed.

“The ruling party is deeply saddened by the demise of 19 people who include our members, “Dr Ng’andu stated.

Dr. Ng’andu has since thanked President Edgar Lungu and government for coming to the aid of the bereaved families.

Ninteen mobile market traders died after the Benz Atego Truck they were traveling in overturned and plunged into a river in Mungwi District last night.

Meanwhile, Patriotic Front (PF) Kasama Central Parliamentary candidate, Sibongile Mwamba, has pledged to lobby for the upgrading of strategic township roads in the district to bituminous standard if elected in the August 12, 2021 general elections.

Ms Mwamba said in an interview with ZANIS in Kasama yesterday, that she is determined to meet the aspirations of the local people.

She promised that she will not betray the electorate if given the mandate to represent Kasama residents in Parliament.

“I commit myself to be a servant of the people. I will deliver according to what the electorate will desire in various communities,” Ms Mwamba said.

Ms Mwamba said she will work closely with the residents of Kasama and various stakeholders to foster development in the constituency.

She has since appealed to the electorates in the district to vote for her for continued development.

Ms Mwamba says teamwork will be at the core of her leadership and that she will work hard to deliver on all her campaign promises if elected.

She urged the electorate to vote for President Edgar Lungu and all PF candidates in the August 12 general elections to ensure smooth implementation of developmental projects.

Ms Mwamba said it will be easy for her to actualise her great vision for Kasama if the electorate votes for President Edgar Lungu for the highest position on the land.

She said Kasama needs a facelift and that she has what it takes to transform the district through accelerated infrastructural development.

Ms Mwamba said she will also work hard to support the youth and women through various empowerment programmes being implemented by the government.

She noted that youth and women empowerment is critical to poverty reduction at household level.