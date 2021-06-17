The Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) is mourning its immediate past President Martin Musunka.

Musunka, an iconic sports journalist, died on wednesday night in Lusaka after an illness.

He served as union General Secretary for several years prior to becoming President in 2012.

“Martin Musunka was the immediate past President of the Zambia Rugby Union having previously dedicated decades of his life to the sport in various activities and levels,” said ZRU spokesperson Cecilia Tresha.

“Our sympathies and condolences go out to the Musunka family,” Tresha added.