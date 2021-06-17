9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, June 17, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Zambia Rugby Union Mourns ex-Rugby Boss Musunka

By sports
46 views
1
Sports Zambia Rugby Union Mourns ex-Rugby Boss Musunka
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) is mourning its immediate past President Martin Musunka.

Musunka, an iconic sports journalist, died on wednesday night in Lusaka after an illness.

He served as union General Secretary for several years prior to becoming President in 2012.

“Martin Musunka was the immediate past President of the Zambia Rugby Union having previously dedicated decades of his life to the sport in various activities and levels,” said ZRU spokesperson Cecilia Tresha.

“Our sympathies and condolences go out to the Musunka family,” Tresha added.

Previous articlePresident Edgar Lungu declares 21 days of National Mourning
Next articleZRU Suspends Rugby League Due to Covid

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Zambia and Comoros Set For Senior COSAFA Debut Date

Chipolopolo will face Comoros for the first time at the COSAFA Cup after they were drawn together in Thursday’s...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia and Comoros Set For Senior COSAFA Debut Date

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo will face Comoros for the first time at the COSAFA Cup after they were drawn together in Thursday’s group stage draws. The COSAFA Cup...
Read more

ZRU Suspends Rugby League Due to Covid

Sports sports - 0
The Zambia Rugby Union has suspended all league games for the next three weeks owing to the increase in Covid-19 cases and deaths in...
Read more

Nyambe Mulenga Salutes Zesco United’s League Triumph

Sports sports - 0
Ex-Zesco United defender Nyambe Mulenga has hailed his old team for winning their ninth FAZ Super Division title. Zesco won the 2020/21 Super Division title...
Read more

Mighty Making Final Push For Promotion

Sports sports - 0
Mighty Mufulira Wanderers are challenging Chambishi for the last promotion spot in the National Division 1 with just two rounds of matches left in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.