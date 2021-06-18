Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila says Zambians should honour their founding father Kenneth Kaunda with a violent free General election on August 12, 2021.

Mr. Mwila says there is no better way to mourn Dr. Kaunda than breaking the ‘ political and at times tribal differences’ that he says threatened the late President’s mantra and national moto of ‘ One Zambia, One Nation.”

“ There is no better way to mourn Dr. Kaunda than breaking the artificial and lose political and at times tribal differences that every now and then put a wedge between brother and sister, father and mother, “ says the PF Secretary General.

He notes in a statement that it is Dr. Kaunda that taught Zambia the true meaning of One Zambia One Nation where he showed that it is possible to belong to different political parties and different ethnic groupings but still live together in love and harmony as one people.

Mr. Mwila explains that Dr. Kaunda was a true Pan-African whose contribution to the liberation struggle stretched beyond the borders of Zambia to South Africa, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and to as far as the Middle East and Latin America, among others.

He has disclosed that from his hey days as a young revolutionary leader Dr. Kaunda served Zambia with love, passion, dedication and an unparalleled sense of patriotism.

The Patriotic Front SG has described Dr. Kaunda as an embodiment of what the Patriotic Front stands for; patriotism, selflessness, loyalty, dedication, hard work, trust-worthiness and empathy to humanity.

Mr. Mwila explains that It is on Dr. Kaunda’s economic foundation that the Patriotic Front government has based its unprecedented infrastructure transformation of Zambia by taking development to all the corners of the country and leaving no one behind.

Dr. Kenneth Kaunda aged 97 years has passed away, at Maina Soko Military hospital where he was admitted earlier this week.

President Edgar Lungu has since declared a 21 day national mourning in honour of the first Republican President.