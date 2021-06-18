Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded 2,913 new confirmed Covid-19 cases out of 12,703 tests conducted, representing a 23 percent positivity rate.

The latest 2,913 cases bring the cumulative number of confirmed cases recorded to date to 125,157.

The new cases were recorded from across all ten provinces with Lusaka recording the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases of 1,126, representing 27 percent.

This is according to a statement made available to ZANIS in Lusaka today by Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama.

Dr. Malama also disclosed that Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded a total of the 29 new deaths, of which 26 are classified as Covid-19 deaths and three Covid-19 associated.

He said the deceased people ranged between ages of 28 and 96 years.

“The cumulative number of Covid-19 related deaths recorded to date now stands at 1,554, classified as 930 Covid deaths and 624 Covid-19 associated deaths,” he said.

Dr. Malama said the break downs of the deaths by province and facility were; Lusaka 17, reported across various health centres, Central one death, Copperbelt province four deaths, Eastern two deaths and Southern with five deaths.

He further disclosed that a total of 1,999 discharges were made from both the Covid-19 isolation facilities and home management, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 103,884, which represents 83 percent recovery rate.

He disclosed that the country recorded a total of 205 new admissions in the last 24 hours adding that the currently there are 19,719 active cases, of whom 18,855 are under community management and 864 are admitted to Covid-19 isolation facilities, with 590 on oxygen therapy and 136 in critical condition.

Dr. Malama informed the nation that government, through the Ministry of Finance, has mobilized funds for the procurement of at least three million doses of the Johnsons & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine under the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) and further submitted all the requirements under COVAX for the 108,000 AstraZeneca doses which are expected in the country next week.

The Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services has meanwhile hailed the health workers for their dedication and various stakeholders that have shown solidarity.

He said the country is trying hard to contain the virus adding that the citizens should translate the solidarity into action.

“On the local front, we are encouraged by the increased show of solidarity from various stakeholders following the directives by President Edgar Lungu for us as a country to stem further transmission of Covid-19. We now need to translate this solidarity into action at all levels particularly our communities,” he said.

Dr. Malama revealed that there were a number of stakeholders coming forward to support the ramping up of the oxygen production, delivery and maintenance.

He has urged the general public to continue following the five golden rules at all times and be available for vaccination once the opportunity is presented.