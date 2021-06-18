9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, June 18, 2021
South Africa’s President Ramaphosa declares 10 days of mourning to honour Dr.Kenneth Kaunda

By editor
President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared 10 days of mourning to honour the late former Zambian President, Kenneth Kaunda.

The elderly statesman succumbed to pneumonia while in a hospital in Lusaka on Thursday.

His family has expressed gratitude for the prayers and support since his hospitalisation last week.

President Ramaphosa has ordered that all national flags be flown at half-mast in remembrance of Kaunda.

“President Kaunda was a pioneering champion of a decolonised, united and prosperous Africa. He represented his country and our continent with distinction on global platforms.”

“In remembrance of this great leader, we have decided to declare a period of mourning for 10 days in his memory and for that 10 day period, our national flag will fly at half-mast,” says the President in a statement.

Kaunda was instrumental in assisting other Southern African countries gain independence from minority rule.

SABCNEWS

Previous articleA portrait of Dr Kenneth Kaunda and Tapestry of Servitude and Excellence

5 COMMENTS

  1. We thank you your excellency Cyril Ramaphosa for this kind gesture. Our founding fathers had an unbreakable bond and may this continue. We shall continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with our SADC brothers and sisters.

  2. Make a commitment to teach the young ones the history. Many Ministers that served under Madiba had once lived in Zambia. KK and his colleague Mwarimu also made resources available to South African freedom fighters at great cost. The arrogant Apartheid regime would even sometimes bomb settlements and infrastructure to try and discourage KK from hosting these comrades. Those in Zambia, the old Chambeshi bridge is an example as you go to Kasama, I ask ECL to declare it a national monument. The youth of today don’t see any value in that history. Their preoccupation is to eat and drink and make merry. They look at the other person as a parasite because they don’t where we came from. If that generation had lived like us we wouldn’t be where we are.

  3. EQUALLY IMPORTANT IS WHERE IS OUR PRESIDENT ???? SILENCE IS FUELING
    SPECULATION A PLENTY >>>> HE IS SICK AND TAKEN TO EGYPT
    HES BEEN TOLD BY THE FACTIONAL SPLIT IN PF SO STAY AWAY FROM ANOUNCEMENTS
    WHAT IS GOING ON ?????????????

  5. Dr Kaunda wa a true African statesman he’s being honoured in all parts Africa and remembered in far flung corners of the globe.

