President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared 10 days of mourning to honour the late former Zambian President, Kenneth Kaunda.

The elderly statesman succumbed to pneumonia while in a hospital in Lusaka on Thursday.

His family has expressed gratitude for the prayers and support since his hospitalisation last week.

President Ramaphosa has ordered that all national flags be flown at half-mast in remembrance of Kaunda.

“President Kaunda was a pioneering champion of a decolonised, united and prosperous Africa. He represented his country and our continent with distinction on global platforms.”

“In remembrance of this great leader, we have decided to declare a period of mourning for 10 days in his memory and for that 10 day period, our national flag will fly at half-mast,” says the President in a statement.

Kaunda was instrumental in assisting other Southern African countries gain independence from minority rule.

SABCNEWS