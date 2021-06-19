Chief Luchembe of the Bemba speaking people in Kanchibiya District of Muchinga Province, has been put to rest.

And the Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) in Muchinga Province has described late Chief Luchembe as a committed servant of the people who saved humanity with humility and a sense of humor.

Late Chief Luchembe died on Tuesday 15th June 2021 in Lusaka and his remains were flown in yesterday from Lusaka.

The secret burial of the chief took place in the early hours of today and was attended by traditionalists and close family members.

Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Davison Mulenga who represented Government said that government received the news of the late Chief with great shock.

Capt. Mulenga said that the late Chief Luchembe contributed greatly to the development of Luchembe Chiefdom in particular and the country at large.

He added that Government recognises the role traditional leaders play in governance and national development.

“It is for this reason that we are saddened by the demise of this gallant leader whose partnership with government aspired to attain socio-economic development.” Said Capt. Mulenga

Capt. Mulenga has also urged mourners in the Chiefdom to avoid succession disputes as they impact negatively on development adding that a lot of time and resources are spent on conflict resolution rather than development.

He further said that disputes lead to divisions among royal family members and subjects alike.

And Patriotic Front (PF) Member of Central Committee Catherine Chama says the late traditional leader will be remembered for his passion to fight early child marriages in the District.

“He was one who did not like to see young girls married off and he ensured that this trend reduced in his chiefdom.” Said Ms. Chama

Ms. Chama added that Chief Luchembe was a hard working Chief whose works will forever be treasured in the district and province at large.

Meanwhile Patriotic Front (PF) Aspiring Candidate Sunday Chanda has described Chief Luchembe as a down to earth man, a visionary who was committed to see to it that Kanchibiya District is developed.

Mr. Chada said that the late Chief had great insight and a very progressive man who will be greatly missed.

Meanwhile, the Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) in Muchinga Province says late Chief Luchembe was a great leader who saved his people with humility and a sense of humour.

Speaking in an interview with the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS ) in Chinsali today, ZCTU Muchinga Province regional coordinator Nondo Kasanda said that the labour movement saddened by the death of Chief Luchembe of Kanchibiya.

Mr. Kasanda said said the union will miss Chief Luchembe’s contribution towards educational development in the country.

Mr. Kasanda said late Chief Luchembe who was a trained secondary school teacher, trained all District Human Resource Management Committees in Muchinga mandated by Teaching Service Commission (TSC) last Month.

The late Chief had also embarked on various projects and programmes in his chiefdom aimed at uplifting the living standards of his subjects.

“The Chief created employment in Province through projects in Kanchibiya as he committed himself to improving the welfare of his subjects,” said Mr. Kasanda.

He added that the labour movement depended much on the Chief for advise and wisdom.

The ZCTU has also expressed concerned over the continued loss of traditional leaders in the province due to COVID-19.

“Chief are custodian of development and peace in the community and lossing them in such a manner, one after the other should be a great source of worry for everyone,” he added.

The late Chief whose birth names are Clement Chibesa Ng’andu was born on 31st August 1958 and was installed as Chief Luchembe on 30th April 2011.

Bemba Royal Establishment spokesperson James Mulenga said the late chief died in Lusaka after succumbing to COVID -19.

The Bemba Royal Establishment has since appealed to the Zambian people to take the COVID -19 pandemic serious and take precautions in halting the further spread of the disease.