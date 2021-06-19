Apostolic Faith Church Mission in Zambia overseer Bishop John Ngoma has commended the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) for suspending political campaigns in Lusaka and other districts of Zambia.

In statement made available to ZANIS News in Lusaka today Bishop Ngoma said he commends ECZ for suspending campaigns for the Patriotic Front (PF) and United Party for National Development (UPND) due the continued violence and increase in corona virus cases.

“I commend the Electoral Commission of Zambia for suspending PF and UPND campaigns in Lusaka and other districts in Zambia for 14 days because of electoral violence and increasing cases of COVID19, he said.

Bishop Ngoma said it is very unfortunate that people have been victims of political violence and some have had their property damaged due to political differences.

“It is very unfortunate that many people have been beaten and their property damaged simply because of their political differences,’’ he said.

Bishop Ngoma has called on political parties and independent candidates to preach love and unity in that where there is love there is no room for fighting.

“Political parties and independent candidates must preach love and unity to their members instead of fighting, surely if love your brother or sister you cannot think of fighting,’’ he said.

And Bishop Ngoma has also called on the police to up hold their profession when discharging their duties before and after the elections.