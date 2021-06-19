9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, June 19, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Clergy applauds ECZ suspension of campaigns in some districts

By Photo Editor
46 views
0
Feature Politics Clergy applauds ECZ suspension of campaigns in some districts
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

Apostolic Faith Church Mission in Zambia overseer Bishop John Ngoma has commended the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) for suspending political campaigns in Lusaka and other districts of Zambia.

In statement made available to ZANIS News in Lusaka today Bishop Ngoma said he commends ECZ for suspending campaigns for the Patriotic Front (PF) and United Party for National Development (UPND) due the continued violence and increase in corona virus cases.

“I commend the Electoral Commission of Zambia for suspending PF and UPND campaigns in Lusaka and other districts in Zambia for 14 days because of electoral violence and increasing cases of COVID19, he said.

Bishop Ngoma said it is very unfortunate that people have been victims of political violence and some have had their property damaged due to political differences.

“It is very unfortunate that many people have been beaten and their property damaged simply because of their political differences,’’ he said.

Bishop Ngoma has called on political parties and independent candidates to preach love and unity in that where there is love there is no room for fighting.

“Political parties and independent candidates must preach love and unity to their members instead of fighting, surely if love your brother or sister you cannot think of fighting,’’ he said.

And Bishop Ngoma has also called on the police to up hold their profession when discharging their duties before and after the elections.

Previous articleCountry’s food availability sufficient – NFNC

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsPhoto Editor - 0

Clergy applauds ECZ suspension of campaigns in some districts

Apostolic Faith Church Mission in Zambia overseer Bishop John Ngoma has commended the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) for...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chief Luchembe put to rest

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 0
Chief Luchembe of the Bemba speaking people in Kanchibiya District of Muchinga Province, has been put to rest. And the Zambia Congress of Trade Unions...
Read more

KK’s death global loss-President Lungu

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 5
has described the late Zambian First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda as an iconic Pan-Africanist and a global statesman. And President Lungu has observed...
Read more

UNIP mourns KK

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 5
The United National Independence Party (UNIP) says the legacy of the late Former UNIP President and Zambia’s First Head of State ...
Read more

KK icon of peace – Prof Luo

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 11
Patriotic Front (PF) running mate, Nkandu Luo says the demise of first republican president, Kenneth Kaunda is a loss to Zambia when the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.