9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, June 19, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

GBFC Win in Buchizya Mfune Farewell

By sports
46 views
0
Sports GBFC Win in Buchizya Mfune Farewell
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Green Buffaloes gave their retiring captain Buchizya Mfune a befitting send off with a 2-0 win over Kitwe United in a lunch-time FAZ Super Division match played at Nkana Stadium on Saturday.

Mfune, 38, has today officially retired after a career spanning over fifteen years.

The defensive minded veteran midfielder played for Kitwe United and Konkola Blades on the route to joining Buffaloes.

Before kickoff both sets of players’ lined up to applaud the emotional looking Mfune commonly known as ‘Buchi Boy’ who has played 600 times for the soldiers.

His teammate Nicholas Mulilo scored twice as Mfune captained Buffaloes for the last time.

Mfune was introduced in the 90th minute to replace Friday Sam.

Mulilo’s goals pushed Buffaloes six places up to number six on 46 points from 33 matches played.

Relegated Chingalika remained rooted at the bottom of the table on 20 points after playing 33 matches.

Previous articleNapsa Stars Womens Team Disbanded

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

GBFC Win in Buchizya Mfune Farewell

Green Buffaloes gave their retiring captain Buchizya Mfune a befitting send off with a 2-0 win over Kitwe United...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Napsa Stars Womens Team Disbanded

Sports sports - 0
Napsa Stars Women Football Club have withdrawn from the FAZ Lusaka Province League citing ‘internal challenges’. The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has since invoked...
Read more

Lumwana Radiants Demoted, Power Dynamos Out of Danger

Sports sports - 0
Lumwana Radiants have been demoted after a 2-0 away loss to fellow strugglers Indeni at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe on Friday. The defeat sees...
Read more

League Season To Conclude Under Strict Rules During KK National Mourning

Sports sports - 0
FAZ organized leagues will be concluded as scheduled as the nation observes 21 days of national mourning in honour of first President Kenneth Kaunda. Dr....
Read more

Zesco Held By Green Eagles

Sports sports - 0
Champions Zesco United and visiting Green Eagles have settled for a goalless draw in a delayed FAZ Super Division match played at Levy Mwanawasa...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.