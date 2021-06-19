Green Buffaloes gave their retiring captain Buchizya Mfune a befitting send off with a 2-0 win over Kitwe United in a lunch-time FAZ Super Division match played at Nkana Stadium on Saturday.

Mfune, 38, has today officially retired after a career spanning over fifteen years.

The defensive minded veteran midfielder played for Kitwe United and Konkola Blades on the route to joining Buffaloes.

Before kickoff both sets of players’ lined up to applaud the emotional looking Mfune commonly known as ‘Buchi Boy’ who has played 600 times for the soldiers.

His teammate Nicholas Mulilo scored twice as Mfune captained Buffaloes for the last time.

Mfune was introduced in the 90th minute to replace Friday Sam.

Mulilo’s goals pushed Buffaloes six places up to number six on 46 points from 33 matches played.

Relegated Chingalika remained rooted at the bottom of the table on 20 points after playing 33 matches.