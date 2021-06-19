9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, June 19, 2021
Sports
Napsa Stars Womens Team Disbanded

Napsa Stars Women Football Club have withdrawn from the FAZ Lusaka Province League citing ‘internal challenges’.

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has since invoked the process of de-registration of the club.

FAZ has further asked the club to meet all its obligations to players and technical bench before dissolution.

“We regret that this has happened at the time CAF is deliberating on compulsory women teams for all teams participating in the CAF Inter-Club competition,” said FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala.

“However, we will go ahead and follow the constitutional procedure of de-registration as the club was recently admitted as a member of FAZ at the last Annual General Meeting held in Kabwe.”

“Furthermore, this means that all your players are free to join any club of their choice without any payment of transfer fees and any other transfer related fees and charges. We advise that all the players be paid in full whatever is owed to them,” Kashala said.

Napsa Stars Women’s Football Club was launched on March 30, 2021.

