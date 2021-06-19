Nkana on Saturday kept alive their hopes of surviving relegation in the FAZ Super Division after thumping Buildcon 2-0 in the penultimate match at home in Kitwe.

Kalampa’s fate in the top league will now be decided on the final day of the season.

Striker Alex “Bazo” Ng’onga ensured that the record 13-time league champions did not go down today when netting a brace at Nkana Stadium in Wusakile Kitwe.

Ng’onga registered his brace in the 35th and 61st minutes to see Buildcon’s chances of playing CAF club football fade.

The ex-Power Dynamos striker has now scored nine goals for Nkana.

Meanwhile, 15th placed Nkana have moved to 41 points after playing 33 matches with Buildcon dropping one place down to number seven on 46 points.

Nkana are behind the last survival spot currently occupied by Indeni because of an inferior goal difference.