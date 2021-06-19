9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, June 19, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Opposition commended for suspending election campaigns to mourn KK

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
Headlines Opposition commended for suspending election campaigns to mourn KK
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The family of First President Kenneth Kaunda has thanked opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) for suspending its election campaign for the August 12 general elections.

Dr Kaunda’s son Kaweche Kaunda said the suspension of the campaigns shows mark of respect for Dr Kaunda following his death.

Mr Kaunda said this when UPND President Hakainde Hichilema visited the funeral house today.

Mr Hakainde was accompanied by his running mate Mutale Nalumango and leaders from 10 political parties from the Zambia Opposition Alliance.

Among them were Movement for Democratic Change leader Felix Mutati, ADD President Charles Milupi and Kelvin Fube.

Mr Hichilema has since urged political parties and other players to emulate Dr Kaunda’s leadership.

He said Dr Kaunda was a great leader who integrated Zambians with values of love, peace, unity under the maxim of One Zambia One Nation.

The UPND leader said Dr Kaunda has left valuable lessons for political players to emulate in serving Zambians.

In his message of condolences Mr Hichilema expressed optimism that Dr Kaunda’s legacy will live on.

“May his soul rest in peace as we know his legacy will live on” reads Mr Hichilema’s message.

Previous articleKK’s death global loss-President Lungu

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Opposition commended for suspending election campaigns to mourn KK

The family of First President Kenneth Kaunda has thanked opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) for suspending its...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Lungu urges political players to emulate late KK

Headlines Chief Editor - 18
President Edgar Lungu has called on political players to emulate the late First President Kenneth Kaunda in upholding peace and unity especially ahead of...
Read more

A portrait of Dr Kenneth Kaunda and Tapestry of Servitude and Excellence

Headlines Chief Editor - 11
By Hambaba Jimaima (PhD) Choosing to be born in the debris of the World War 1 and going on to experience the ravaging effects of...
Read more

World mourns KK

Headlines Chief Editor - 14
Global leaders have been sending their tributes in mourning Zambia’s founding President Kenneth Kaunda who died on Thursday. He was 97. Reverend Jesse Jackson said Zambia...
Read more

President Edgar Lungu declares 21 days of National Mourning

Headlines Chief Editor - 41
President Edgar Lungu has declared 21 days of national mourning in honor of first Republican President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda who died this afternoon in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.