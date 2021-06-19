9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, June 19, 2021
General News
President Lungu urges Zambians to learn from F.J.T Chiluba

By Chief Editor
President Edgar Lungu has encouraged Zambians to emulate the life of the late second president Fredrick Chiluba who worked towards making Zambia a prosperous country.

President Lungu said as the country remembers and celebrates the life of the late Dr. Chiluba, there is need to emulate him for a Zambia that has equal opportunities for everyone and a country that is peaceful and united in diversity.

The Head of State said this in a speech read on his behalf by Vice President Inonge Wina during the tenth-anniversary memorial service in honour of the late president Chiluba at Embassy Park in Lusaka today.

He has since urged the younger generation to learn lessons from the hard work and commitment that the late Dr. Chiluba dedicated to the service of the country.

President Lungu said the nation will continue to honour the legacy of Dr. Chiluba, who was a charismatic former trade unionist and inspirational political champion of the land.

“As a nation, we shall forever remain eternally grateful for his contribution to the nation,” he said.

The Head of State added that the late Dr. Chiluba firmly believed that embracing Christian values was vital in national development.

He added that the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation paved the way for the participation of many faith-based organisations in the country.

President Lungu explained that to date, Zambia prides itself as being the first amongst equals in pioneering the policy of inclusiveness in religious practice.

The late Dr. Chiluba was born on April 30, 1943 and died on June 18th, 2011.

He ruled Zambia for ten years from 1991, when his Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) won the general election by 83 percent, to 2001.

He took over power for United National Independence Party’s (UNIP) Kenneth Kaunda, who had ruled Zambia for 27 years.

FORMER Cabinet, Peter Machungwa(left) confers Darlington Chiluba(m)a and former Press aide, Richard Sakala during the 2nd memorial lecture in honour of late republican president Dr. Titus Chiluba in Lusaka
FORMER Cabinet, Peter Machungwa(left) confers Darlington Chiluba(m)a and former Press aide, Richard Sakala during the 2nd memorial lecture in honour of late republican president Dr. Titus Chiluba in Lusaka

