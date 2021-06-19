President Edgar Lungu is saddened by the death of nineteen people who perished in a road accident in Mungwi District. President Lungu said the nation has lost vibrant men and women who could have contributed to the country’s socio-economic development.

President Lungu said this in a message of condolences delivered by Northern Province Permanent Secretary, Royd Chakaba during a mass burial for the accident victims.

And Mr Chakaba has appealed to mobile market traders to be cautious of their safety as they travel to various places to conduct their business.

“The government is concerned with the mode of transport used by the traders which compromises their safety,” he said.

Mr. Chakaba said accidents involving mobile market traders have been common due to the unsafe transport used.



Earlier, Northern Province Mobile Market Traders Association Chairperson, Brandon Mwambazi thanked the government for meeting all the funeral expenses.



Nineteen mobile market operators locally known as ‘Munada’ traders died after the truck they were traveling in overturned and plunged into Chambeshi River in Mungwi District. Regional Police Commissioner Jestus Nsokolo said in an interview among the deceased includes fifteen men and three women.

“ The accident happened around 21:30 hours at Kalikeka village in Mungwi District involving a Benz Atego Truck registration number ACV 501 which was carrying fifty seven passengers and driven by Lewis Mutale believed to be a Kasama resident.

“ Five victims are nursing serious injuries and are admitted to Kasama General Hospital while 21 others escaped unhurt, “ said Mr Nsokolo.

He further disclosed that bodies of the deceased have been deposited to Kasama General Hospital mortuary where health officials and relatives are conducting the identification.

He attributed the accident to over-speeding and over-loading adding that the driver is currently on the run.

Mr Nsokolo has since urged transporters to strictly abide by traffic regulations to avoid accidents.

And Northern Province Permanent Secretary Royd Chakaba described the accident as tragic saying government is saddened by the loss of 19 lives.

Disclosing that government will take charge all the funeral expenses, Mr Chakaba has since wished the bereaved families God’s strength during the period of mourning.