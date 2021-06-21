9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 21, 2021
Sports
Kashikishi Fans Assault and Leave Referee Unconscious Ref

Mufulira referee Joseph Nyirenda is nursing injuries after being assaulted during Sunday’s abandoned FAZ National Division 1 match between Kashikishi Warriors and Trident at Mwaimwena Grounds in Kashikishi.

Nyirenda was beaten by fans after Trident equalised in the second half of this Week 33 match.

According to one of the assistant referees, who could not speak on record, fans descended on the centre referee after disputing the equalising goal scored from a free kick.

“The game was abandoned in the 60th minute when Trident equalised to make it 1-1. Fans rushed into the field of play claiming the goal was scored from an offside position,” he said.

“The centre referee was badly beaten and is lying unconscious in the hospital.”

Mansa based match commissioner only identified as Chishimba declined to comment on what transpired at Mwaimwena Grounds.

Meanwhile, FAZ has promised to issue a statement on the matter on Tuesday.

Debutants Kashikishi have already been relegated to the Luapula Provincial League.

Previous articleWEEKEND SCORECARD: Kamanga Salutes Late Everisto Kasunga’s 2012 AFCON Legacy

